WWE's Naomi Announces Her Baby's Gender After Canceling Reveal Due To 'Complication'

It's hard to argue that 2025 wasn't among the best years of WWE star Naomi's life. Despite her catchphrase, the long-time WWE star wasn't proceeding with any caution as she took the women's division by storm, gaining the most momentum of her career as she won the Women's Money in the Bank contract and cashed in successfully to win the WWE Women's World Championship. And while she was forced to vacate the title in August only a month into her reign, it was for the best of reasons, as Naomi announced she was pregnant with her and husband Jimmy Uso's first child.

Though she has kept a relatively low profile since then, Naomi has periodically provided fans with updates, including sharing a sonogram photo as well as showing off her baby bump in a social media post. But a more substantial update was provided on Sunday when Naomi took to X, on her birthday no less, to reveal the child's gender.

"It's a boy!" Naomi tweeted.

It wasn't all good news, however, as Naomi explained that a much bigger gender reveal announcement had been planned by her and Uso, only for them to cancel it do to Naomi dealing with an unknown complication. The former Women's World Champion and TNA Knockouts Champion attempted to assure fans that everything was fine, explaining that both she and the baby were stable and that they were taking things "one day at a time." She thanked fans for both the support and well wishes on her birthday.