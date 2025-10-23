WWE's Naomi Shares Sonogram In Which Baby Appears To Be Imitating Uncle Jey Uso

This past August, Naomi vacated the Women's World Championship just 36 days into her reign to announce that she is pregnant and would be welcoming her first child with her husband Jimmy Uso. Now 16 weeks into her pregnancy, Naomi recently went for a sonogram and it seems like her baby is starting to show signs of being a true Bloodline member.

On Wednesday, Naomi shared a photo on X (formerly known as Twitter) to reveal the photo from her sonogram, but noticed that her baby was already taking after Jimmy and Jey Uso by yeeting in the womb.

"Yeeting at #16weeks is crazy." @WWEUsos #babyfatu

Since Naomi stepped away from the ring, Jimmy Uso has continued to be featured on "WWE Raw" every week, having feuded with The Vision while trying to steer his brother Jey in the right direction, who appears to be going down a villainous path as of late. That said, tensions reached a boiling point when Jey became the number one contender for the world title after eliminating Jimmy from the Battle Royal that took place on "Raw" this past Monday, causing there to be additional friction between both brothers.

Before Naomi vacated the title, Stephanie Vaquer became the number one contender for the gold after she emerged victorious in the Evolution Battle Royal and was set to face the former champ at Clash In Paris. Vaquer's title shot was rescheduled due to Naomi's pregnancy announcement, and would instead defeat IYO SKY for the championship at Wrestlepalooza.