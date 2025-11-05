Absent WWE Star Naomi Reveals Baby Bump On Social Media

This past August, WWE star Naomi revealed that she and husband Jimmy Uso were expecting their first child together. Because of that, Naomi vacated the Women's World Championship and has been absent from TV since. Posting on X earlier this week, Naomi shared a video showing the progress of her pregnancy now that she's more than a few months along.

When they arrive, the incoming baby will join two of Uso's children from a previous marriage. The WWE star recently opened up about becoming a father again nearly two decades after his previous girlfriend gave birth to their two children, and Uso couldn't be more excited. Last month, the couple shared a sonogram photo where the unborn child appears to be mimicking his uncle, Jey Uso, by copying his signature "Yeet" pose.

Upon revealing that she was pregnant in August, Naomi also went into detail regarding her fertility struggles. For a time, she and Uso were under the impression that she'd be unable to have children naturally, but they decided they'd see what modern medicine had to offer and try. Before going through any of those steps, Naomi discovered she was pregnant.

Including the recent good news, Naomi has been having a banner year both inside and outside WWE, and since returning to the company last year, she's become a more featured player than she was before. In July, Naomi cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on IYO SKY, capturing the Women's World Championship. When her maternity leave eventually wraps up, the WWE veteran should have a strong case for a title match, no matter who is holding the belt.