WWE's Jimmy Uso Opens Up About Becoming A Father Again, Gives Update On Naomi

For several years, Jimmy Uso has been a father of two children, with fellow WWE star Naomi serving as their stepmother. In August 2025, that changed as Jimmy and Naomi, married since 2014, discovered that they would soon have their first child together. While appearing on "Cheap Heat," Jimmy opened up about his plans for becoming a father again.

"I had my kids when I was 21 [years old]. I was in a whole nother mindset, a whole nother game. I was trying to get into the game, but now that we're in the game, got security, we did our thing, this round having our child at 40, I'm so excited," Jimmy said. "I'm so locked in, but I'm also more nervous. I'm on edge on everything. Because when I was 21, [I didn't know] nothing. You just kept it moving. Now you got these phones, you got technology. [The kids are] showing me, I'm looking at things. I'm like, 'Man, what the hell is going on here?'

"Trinity met my kids when my son was four. My son will be 20. My daughter was two and she said 'These are my kids.' We've accepted it," he continued. "To sit here today, to have our own, I'm telling you, I got goosebumps right now because it's very different. It's super different. The present is everything, and that's where I stand on today."

According to Jimmy, he and Naomi (real name Trinity Fatu) are still in awe of their current reality, which recently revealed their baby to be yeeting in womb like Jimmy's twin brother Jey Uso. Less than three months removed from the announcement of Naomi's pregnancy, Jimmy says Naomi's baby bump is starting to show. The former WWE Women's World Champion is also adjusting to life off the road, with Jimmy encouraging her to shut her brain off and relax.

