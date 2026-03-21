Michin & B-Fab Turn Heel, Join Forces With Jade Cargill On WWE SmackDown

WWE Women's Champion Jade Cargill now has backup from Michin and B-Fab, after the women turned heel and aligned themselves with the champion against her WrestleMania 42 opponent, Rhea Ripley, on "WWE SmackDown" on Friday. B-Fab was seen last week in the background of another backstage segment talking to Cargill, which got fans talking on social media.

Cargill called out Ripley for a face-to-face in the ring during the show. Ripley said she didn't want to talk to Cargill and that they had said everything there was to say to each other. Cargill told her it wasn't about what Ripley needed, but she knows Ripley needs the championship, but she doesn't need the title or wrestling to still be "that b****." The women traded barbs until Cargill left the ring, saying she wasn't going to fight Ripley.

As she backed up the ramp, she was met by Michin, armed with a kendo stick, and B-Fab. Despite feuding with Cargill in various backstage segments for months, Michin and B-Fab had her back, revealing their new alliance, and circled the ring. They beat down Ripley, and Cargill hit a Jaded to end the segment.