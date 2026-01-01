WWE SmackDown Star Reportedly Injured During Holiday Tour

A "WWE SmackDown" star's 2025 came to an unfortunate end, and it's seemingly going to impact her new year. Michin, also known as Mia Yim, confirmed on her Instagram account on Wednesday that she was injured during the WWE holiday tour of live events.

"Have to cut my tour a little short but damn, was it was fun!" Michin captioned a series of photos from the tour, alongside a "BRB," meaning "be right back" in the post, as well. The star didn't clarify any further details about her injury or how long her time out of the ring may be in the post.

According to Fightful Select, Michin suffered a shoulder injury, though the severity was not known The outlet reported that she's been pulled from the remainder of the holiday tour, where she had been wrestling WWE Women's Champion Jade Cargill. The pair's last match occurred on the December 27 show from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Michin's last "SmackDown" match was a loss alongside B-Fab to Giulia and Kiana James on September 26. She also wrestled James on "WWE Main Event" on Halloween.

Michin will be replaced in the remaining upcoming matches she had with Cargill on the holiday tour, but there was no word on what will happen with their ongoing feud on "SmackDown." They had been facing off in various backstage segments, and at one point, Cargill laid out Michin backstage before decimating her in the ring when Michin came out to get payback. The women were meant to face off in a televised match for the WWE Women's Championship on the first "SmackDown" of 2026 on Friday.