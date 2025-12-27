Jade Cargill Set For First Women's Title Defense On Next Week's WWE SmackDown

Nearly two months after winning the WWE Women's Championship, Jade Cargill will defend her title on the first "SmackDown" of the new year.

Since winning the title, Michin and B-Fab have had a problem with Cargill's attitude. Cargill confronted them a few weeks ago after overhearing them talking about her attitude problem. Last month, Cargill defeated B-Fab in a non-title match in two minutes. Two weeks ago, Cargill threw Michin into a wall. Last week, Michin got revenge by attacking the champion with a kendo stick.

During Friday night's episode, Byron Saxton confronted Cargill about her feud with Michin. She said Michin wouldn't confront her to her face because she's afraid of her. She encouraged Michin to bring the kendo stick because she'll need it. Cargill declared, "I don't need weapons, I am the weapon."

B-Fab doesn't want anyone getting hurt on her behalf and recommended to play it safe. Michin reminded her that they're not scared of Cargill, they just don't respect her because "she's no locker room leader, she has a horrible attitude, and because she has bigger muscles she thinks she's better than us and can walk all over us? No. She needs to get humbled."

"SmackDown" moves to three hours next week. Already announced is Aleister Black vs. Damian Priest's rematch in an Ambulance Match. There will also be an eight-woman tag match between Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, Lash Legend and Nia Jax, Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY, and tag team champions, Asuka and Kairi Sane.