WWE SmackDown Results 12/26 - Drew McIntyre Returns, US Open Challenge Continues, Joe Hendry Appears, And More!

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s coverage of the final "WWE SmackDown" of 2025, coming to you from the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan this December 26 evening! Heat up your Christmas leftovers, put on your new pair of cozy pajamas, and get ready for an action-packed card to play this spectacular year out.

Drew McIntyre has had a less than jolly season after WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes invaded his home mere days before last week's December 19 episode of "SmackDown." While McIntyre was absent from WWE programming following the home break-in and subsequent brawl, "The Scottish Psychopath" is back with a vengeance. With the lines between in-ring competition and out-of-ring animosity now blurred beyond recognition, just what will McIntyre do in order to get his revenge against Rhodes in this rivalry-turned-blood feud?

Speaking of feuds, The Miz is out to reclaim his honor after receiving a Ten-Knuckle Shuffle at "Saturday Night's Main Event," courtesy of R-Truth and Joe Hendry! Grand Rapids will be chanting the name of the former TNA World Champion as he appears to take on the former WWE world titleholder in singles action. While this is looking to be a typical one-on-one affair, The Miz is notorious for bending the rules in order to come out with a win. Will the new-age Hendry be able to withstand the veteran Miz's underhanded tactics, or will Hendry's viral moments crumble under The Miz's tried-and-true tenacity?

In the vein of tried-and-true tenacity, United States Champion Ilja Dragunov is set to defend his title in yet another installation of his Open Challenge series. So far, he has defended his title against the likes of Tommaso Ciampa, J.D. McDonagh, both halves of Fraxiom, Carmelo Hayes, and others. Dragunov has mostly been able to steer clear of controversy and repeat challengers during his time as United States Champion, but recently defeated challengers Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, and Candace LeRae may not be done with him just yet. Who can Dragunov rely on to even the numbers, or will "The Mad Dragon" be faced with the impossible-to-win numbers game to end 2025?

All will be revealed when WWE's blue brand comes to life tonight, at 8PM Eastern, 7PM Central!