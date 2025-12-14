New WWE NXT Star Joe Hendry Helps R-Truth Take Down The Miz At SNME

Karma came back for The Miz at Saturday Night's Main Event after he replaced a name in the "Last Time is Now" tournament lottery ball machine with his own in Nick Aldis' office on an episode of WWE TV a few weeks ago. Miz was meant to replace Sheamus, who was removed from the tournament due to an injury, but in storyline, he jumped in line and gave Aldis a ball with his own name when Aldis was distracted by R-Truth.

Before John Cena's retirement match to end the show, The Miz was seen in the ring, complaining about how he wasn't on the show and was excluded in favor of "WWE NXT" talent, when he had a major rivalry with Cena during "The Never Seen 17's" lengthy career. His rant was interrupted by R-Truth, who ran down to the ring wearing a "Last Time is Now" t-shirt. He told Miz he saw what the star had done in Aldis' office, and revealed the name of who was actually meant to join the tournament.

Truth revealed the name, and "NXT" star Joe Hendry's music hit. He came down to the ring and beat down Miz. Hendry hit a fall away slam, kipped up, and hit his pose alongside Truth. The pair hit a double five knuckle shuffle, honoring Cena, and Hendry hit a Standing Ovation. Truth counted the "pinfall" and raised Hendry's hand in "victory."