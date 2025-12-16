Cody Rhodes Attacks Drew McIntyre At His Home Following WWE Title Match Negotiation

This past weekend at Saturday Night's Main Event, Drew McIntyre interrupted Cody Rhodes's one-on-one match with NXT Champion Oba Femi by attacking "The American Nightmare," causing the match to end in No Contest. Although it was expected that McIntyre would be punished for his actions on top of his ongoing suspension, "WWE SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis offered "The Scottish Warrior" another shot at Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship.

On Sunday night, WWE shared a video across on social media which showcased Aldis arriving at McIntyre's house in Nashville, Tennessee to discuss a future title match in hopes of putting an end to the feud, but their meeting concluded with a surprise visit from Rhodes, who attacked his future challenger on his home turf.

Rhodes and McIntyre have been feuding for nearly three months over the Undisputed WWE Championship, with the Scotsman continuing to feel that WWE officials, referees and talent have prevented him from winning the title. Since WrestleMania 40, McIntyre has felt that he's been screwed out of almost every championship match that he's participated in, especially during his feud with CM Punk last year.

At this time, it's yet to be revealed when the title match will occur as well as which stipulation McIntyre will choose, though it's likely that the contest could transpire at WWE's next Premium Live Event, the Royal Rumble.