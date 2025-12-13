WWE US Champ Ilja Dragunov Overcomes Numbers Disadvantage To Retain Title

Tommaso Ciampa finally got his United States Championship opportunity on Friday's episode of "WWE SmackDown" when he went chop-for-chop with current titleholder Ilja Dragunov. Ciampa's title dreams, however, went up in smoke after the resilient Dragunov outlasted the pain — and outsmarted DIY interference — to maintain his title.

Friday's opening match was neck-and-neck from the opening bell, with "The Mad Dragon's" rage tempered by Ciampa's wily in-ring strategy. After Dragunov nearly knocked Ciampa's teeth out with a Standing Big Boot, Ciampa began to target the champion's braced knee with strikes, holds, and targeted Suplexes. Dragunov continued to fight, despite his aching knee, with strikes and lethal Suplexes of his own.

The match quickly devolved from a technical contest to a complete slugfest. Disrespectful slaps turned into harsh holds, and a top-rope drop from Ciampa to Dragunov had the champion bleeding profusely from his nose. Things nearly seemed to slip from Dragunov's grasp when Johnny Gargano appeared onto the apron to distract the referee while Candice LeRae grabbed the champion's throat and dropped him into the ropes. The fighting champion, however, kicked out of Ciampa's follow-up knee strike, and retained his title via his subsequent flash pin.

Dragunov earned the victory, but he was not out of the woods yet. Ciampa was immediately pummeled by Gargano and Ciampa, and all seemed to be lost for the champion — that is, until Mohegan Arena lit up in gold, and Carmelo Hayes dashed out. Hayes flew across the ring to neutralize both Gargano and Ciampa, and ended the segment by standing alongside Dragunov.

With Friday's victory, Dragunov is set to continue his United States Championship reign, which currently clocks in at 57 days and counting. Ciampa now joins a growing list of failed US title challengers, which include teammate Gargano, Fraxiom, Hayes, and "WWE Raw's" JD McDonagh.