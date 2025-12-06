WWE Men's US Champ Ilja Dragunov Wins Sixth Open Challenge Title Defense On SmackDown

Ilja Dragunov is still United States Champion after he defeated fellow former NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes on "WWE SmackDown" on Friday, thanks to interference by Tommaso Ciampa, though that was unbeknownst to Dragunov until he saw the replay at the top of the ramp.

As Hayes and Dragunov locked up to start off their match, the sixth United States Championship Open Challenge put forth by "The Mad Dragon," commentary mentioned their "NXT" feud which led to a trio of excellent matches. In this bout, however, Dragunov dominated the first portion of the match, and at one point, kicked Hayes off the top turnbuckle, sending him crashing down to the floor below.

Hayes was able to gain some momentum when he countered a third German suplex from the champion. The pair got into a battle of chops in the middle of the ring, and Hayes hit a face buster to Dragunov. Hayes then planted Dragunov on the top of his head with a DDT on the apron. Hayes went to the top rope, but it was Ciampa to pull him down as both the referee and Dragunov's backs were turned.

Dragunov then hit a Torpedo Moscow, followed by the H-Bomb for the victory as the camera showed Ciampa crouched behind the ring barricade, out of sight. Dragunov didn't realize Ciampa had interfered in the match until the replay showed the moment on the screens when he was at the top of the ramp, and he headed backstage, infuriated.