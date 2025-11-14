WWE SmackDown Reportedly Changing Runtime Once Again

"WWE SmackDown" is reportedly making yet another change to its runtime that will occur in the new year. According to a new report from WrestleVotes on X (formerly Twitter), the blue brand will return to three hours at the beginning of 2026.

WrestleVotes reported on Friday afternoon that, according to sources, WWE and USA Network decided to move the show back to three hours, though no information about why the change is reportedly being made was provided. The change will reportedly take effect with the January 2 show taking place in Buffalo, New York. "SmackDown" moved from its original two hour runtime to three following "WWE Raw's" move to Netflix from the USA Network back in January.

The blue brand went back to its two hour format in June and was rumored to be doing so due to the debut of "The Rainmaker" on USA Network. The first season of the show concluded back in mid-October, but there had been no rumors of "SmackDown" returning to its three hour runtime until now. Reports following WrestleMania 41 initially indicated the blue brand would return to two hours in June, which was not the case.

As of this writing, ahead of Friday's episode of "SmackDown," neither WWE or USA Network have officially confirmed the time change for the new year. The change would take effect ahead of the official beginning of the Road to WrestleMania, the Royal Rumble, which is set for January 31 from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The change also happens as ratings for all professional wrestling shows have been impacted due to Nielsen's new "Big Data + Panel" measurement system.