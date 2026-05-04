Cody Rhodes Says Triple H Shut Down Eye Patch Idea After WWE WrestleMania 42

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes has discussed how he pitched to Triple H about wearing an eye patch after his match with Randy Orton at WrestleMania 42.

Rhodes walked away from WrestleMania 42 with the title still around his waist, but he was also left with a black eye courtesy of Randy Orton. "The American Nightmare," who has previously showcased his war wounds — most notably his torn pec — said that he wanted to turn the injury to his eye into a merchandising opportunity.

"We tried a little on the eye. I think we deemed that there was no way to cover this up, and I'll tell you something funny. I thought I'm going to go to TV, I'm going to go to Monday Night Raw, I'm going to go to Friday Night SmackDown, I'm going to do an eye patch thing. Thought that would be cool. Wrestlers are always looking for something. Let's get a new action figure out of it. Eye patch Cody. Triple H told me absolutely not. And there might be a shot on Unreal of me throwing that eye patch down backstage 'cause I had it. I was ready to go," he revealed on "ESPN."

While the injury looks gnarly and painful, Cody Rhodes is not making much of a deal out of it, saying that it is part of the job and describing it as just a "battle scar."

"But hey, it comes with the territory. More than anything, I had no complaints. It's just a little battle scar. That's all," explained Rhodes.

Rhodes was busted open by Orton, which required the champion to get three stitches to his forehead and staples to the back of his head. Although he did not suffer a concussion, reports after the show revealed that he was placed under concussion protocol following the brutal head injury.