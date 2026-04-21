Update On Cody Rhodes' Injury Status After WWE WrestleMania 42 & Raw

After retaining the Undisputed WWE Title against Randy Orton in a bloody main event at WrestleMania 42, Cody Rhodes would be viscously attacked by "The Viper" after the bell, having been on the receiving end of a punk kick to close night one of the event. It was later revealed that Rhodes suffered a black eye among other face injuries, which required him to get three stitches and four staples on the back of his head. However, the more glaring injury was Rhodes' gruesome black eye, which was on full display last night on "WWE Raw." The severity of Rhodes' eye injury caused many to question if he'll be out of action going forward, and during the latest edition of the "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer provided an update on "The American Nightmare's" health status.

"He is in concussion protocol, which means that no physicality, but he does not have a concussion or does not believe he has a concussion. The eye has not been fully examined, but the belief is it is not a broken orbital. And I think the fact that he came out looking like that and shot that angle makes me think that they are of the belief that it's not something that's going to keep him out for a long period of time. So I think that they dodged a bullet there, cause man that eye looked bad."

Meltzer also stated that Orton's punt at the end of the night is not directly what caused the injury to Rhodes' eye, as it had already become swollen during the match. On yesterday's edition of "Raw," a future match between Rhodes and CM Punk for the Undisputed WWE Title was teased after "The Best In The World" lost the World Heavyweight Championship to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 42.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.