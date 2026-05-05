Oba Femi Delivers Massive Powerbomb To Otis, Wins First Open Challenge On WWE Raw

The first week of Oba Femi's open challenge kicked off with a win over Otis during "WWE Raw."

Femi beat Brock Lesnar and appeared to retire the "Beast Incarnate" at WrestleMania 42, going on to beat Grayson Waller during last week's show before establishing he would be holding a weekly open challenge moving forward.

The first to answer that call appeared to be Akira Tozawa at first, entering alongside Maxxine Dupri and Otis to confront Femi in the ring. When finally faced with "The Ruler" and his sheer size, Tozawa backed out and it was Otis who stood opposite him.

Otis gave it his best shot and, while imposing himself, ultimately fell victim to Femi's explosive power with a flying uppercut and Fall From Grace powerbomb for the winning pinfall. With the win, he remains undefeated on the main roster since marking his transition with a Royal Rumble appearance in January.