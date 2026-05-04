Brooke Hogan Discusses Her Erasure From Hulk Hogan Documentary

It has hardly been kept secret that Brooke Hogan was estranged from her father, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, at the time of his passing last year. And while Brooke has since paid tribute to her late father and bemoaned their estrangement, she has also maintained a distance from the rest of the Hogan family, including not appearing at WWE's tribute to Hogan last year, nor choosing to participate in Netflix's documentary about Hogan, which was released just weeks ago.

Appearing on the "Bubba the Love Sponge Show" with her father's old friend/nemesis Bubba the Love Sponge, Brooke spoke about the documentary, admitting she originally didn't plan to watch or comment on it before doing so to talk about it with Bubba. Brooke felt the documentary worked from a wrestling perspective, but left out other critical info regarding her father's life.

"I mean, for a wrestling fan, it captured every single moment of his career, from beginning to end," Brooke said. "It was definitely a showcase piece for sure. But it was, in my opinion, it was missing about 98% of critical real life...factual [information]. I felt like I was living in an alternate universe.

"I was like 'I didn't realize this was how it went down.' I was just shocked that they acted like everything that was in there was news to everybody. Like, we knew about steroids and we knew about drugs, but there were many key things that tie in. There's many causes for the reaction."

Bubba pointed out that he felt Brooke, and Hogan's father Pete, were the two people buried the most in the documentary, something Brooke agreed with. In fact, Brooke felt that the burial was almost literal in that the documentary seemed to go out of its way to hardly mention her.

"Literally buried," Brooke said. "Like 'Oh, she doesn't exist.'"

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Bubba the Love Sponge Show" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription