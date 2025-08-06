Brooke Hogan Confirms Why Father WWE HOFer Hulk Hogan Refused To Walk Her Down Aisle

Brooke Hogan's complicated relationship with her late father Hulk Hogan isn't exactly news, and when it was revealed that her father didn't attend her wedding, fans were disappointed but not surprised. However, Brooke made a surprise appearance on "TheBubbaArmy" podcast with Bubba the Love Sponge, where she set the record straight about why her father didn't walk her down the aisle at her wedding.

"My dad knew we were going to get married because Steve had to ask him," she recalled, explaining that she and her now-husband, Steve Oleksy, were planning to have a small wedding that wouldn't have included his estranged ex-wife, Linda Hogan, but that she wanted him there. "I was like 'Well, I want you to walk me down the aisle.' And he goes: 'I don't... Nope... I don't do weddings; I don't do funerals anymore.' I said 'Dad, even for me?' He goes: 'Nope, you guys have fun. You got my blessing, but, like, I'm not... You know... You can't get me to leave the beach." Brooke then suggested that her father was likely jaded from weddings and marriages at that point.

Additionally, Brooke also noted that, at the time, Hogan was very insistent that he'd never get married again. "And I asked my dad: 'Dad, for real, if you had to go back in time and, you know, have kids, would you do it 'cause Steve and I are thinking about having kids?' and he said no," she recalled. "So, that kind of really broke my heart, but I was like alright, he's being honest, you know, maybe he's got his reasons or whatever, so no big deal."

