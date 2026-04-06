Netflix Releases Trailer For Upcoming Hulk Hogan Series, Featuring Final Interview

Hulk Hogan was once one of the most beloved pro wrestlers and pop culture icons. Without Hogan, WWE wouldn't have reached the heights that it did in the 1980s. Then came WCW, a reality show, and various scandals. By the time he made his final appearance in WWE, he was literally booed out of the building. His life came to an end in July 2025 from cardiac arrest.

Before he died, he was interviewed by Netflix for a documentary. The four-part documentary includes his final interview. The trailer dropped on Monday morning and features clips of Hogan from the 80s that were juxtaposed with him struggling to stand up from workout equipment in his home gym. A voiceover from Hogan states that "in wrestling, you should be remembered for all the wars." There's also home videos, including with his young kids. Neither Brooke or Nick are featured in the trailer, but their mom, Linda is. Brooke has been open about her dad not attending her wedding and removing herself from his will. She didn't attend WWE's tribute to her father, but Nick did.

The interview will focus on the man behind the persona, Terry Bollea. There's clips of his time as Hollywood Hogan and he's partying with people like Dennis Rodman. Bret Hart is seen briefly, where he appears to have been interviewed for this documentary and says, "you're a liar." Jimmy Hart and Kevin Nash were also interviewed. Hogan threatens, "you want me to tell the truth? Okay, I know where all the bodies are buried."

"Hulk Hogan: Real American" airs on April 22. It comes just days after WrestleMania 42 and his iconic WrestleMania 3 match against Andre the Giant being inducted in the WWE Hall of Fame.