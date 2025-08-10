Brooke Hogan Reveals Why She Cut Herself Out Of Late WWE HOFer Hulk Hogan's Will

Following the death of WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, his daughter Brooke has been opening up publicly about her relationship with the late wrestler. Though the two were once close, they grew apart as Hulk went through controversies involving a leaked sex tape, a racist rant, and more. Making an appearance on Bubba the Love Sponge's podcast, Brooke confirmed that they eventually became fully estranged and she had herself taken out of her father's will.

"I was now pregnant with twins, and married, and my husband's family is so kind and so sweet," Hogan said. "And I have something to lose. Money didn't matter. I was like, 'Take me off everything.' And I was sobbing."

The decision didn't have to do with not liking Hulk's new wife, Sky Daily, whom he married in 2023. Brooke stated that she got along with Daily, but she did have misgivings about Daily's connections to Scientology. Additionally, she'd seen the kinds of legal battles that can take place when large sums of money are involved, referring to her mother Linda Claridge's divorce from Hulk.

"I don't want to fight Linda. I don't want to fight Scientology," Brooke continued. "I don't want somebody I love to get knocked off. I don't know how deep this stuff goes. It scared me, and I said, 'I want out.'"

While she isn't upset about not getting any of Hulk's money, Brooke did note that she would've liked to have had some say over his image and how it'll be used in the years ahead. She doesn't trust the people her father surrounded himself as of late, so Brooke is unsure of who is in control of his intellectual property now that he's gone.

