What Brooke Hogan's Relationship With Her Mom Linda Is Like Now

Brooke didn't take too kindly to her mother's words and posted a lengthy statement about her relationship with her mother, as well as her father, on her Instagram page on March 27. In the statement, Brooke mentioned that others had sent her the video posted by her mother out of concern. She said what she was about to address in the post was "the tip of a very large iceberg" about her immediate family. Brooke noted that the video was "mild" compared to what she had witnessed, but also said her mother had been through her share of trauma and pain. The eldest Hogan child said that while she has gone no-contact with both her parents, nothing Hulk did had anything to do with her relationship with her mother, and vice-versa.

"I have been EXTREMELY verbally and mentally abused since childhood," Brooke wrote. "Sadly, it would frequently turn physical. And sometimes, it's not by the person you would assume, abuse comes in all shapes and sizes."

She went on to write about the self-esteem issues she has from her alleged trauma. She noted she forgave what she called "massive blows" to her career and personal life, as well as bad behavior and lies. While she said she longed for a normal family, it never came to fruition for her as much as she tried over the years, and she has chosen to keep things quiet out of respect.

"So here I am, an adult with a loving husband and two beautiful children of my own. And what I CAN do is take control," Brooke wrote. "I have been to therapy. I am doing the work. I am breaking the chain. It ends with ME... Inside of me, there is still a little girl who desperately wants and needs her mom and dad."