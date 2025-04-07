What Brooke Hogan's Relationship With Her Mom Linda Is Like Now
From a contentious divorce, near-fatal car accidents, racist rants, and sex scandals, to now, apparently a massive social media meltdown revealing a further schism in the family, the Hogans may be the most chaotic, dramatic family in professional wrestling history. The family entered headlines outside of their normal wrestling and reality television worlds when Terry Bollea, better known as WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, was served divorce papers by his wife of almost 25 years, Linda Hogan.
The two Hogan children have also always been in the spotlight, particularly daughter Brooke Hogan, whose music career was followed closely on the reality series "Hogan Knows Best" and then "Brooke Knows Best" following the divorce. Brooke has gone on to mostly disappear from the public eye while working on her music and interior design careers. She quietly married NHL player Steven Oleksy and the pair recently became parents to twins. Brooke notably has no relationship with her Hall of Famer father and now, it's seemingly been revealed she no longer speaks to her mother, Linda.
Linda Hogan posted a since-deleted emotional video on her Facebook page, seemingly prompted by feeling lonely while at home by herself, calling her a family a "mess." The video lives on through TMZ and it's what the former wife of "The Hulkster" claims about her daughter that's causing further issues within the family that has Brooke and even her husband speaking out about the lack of relationship between the pair.
Linda Hogan's Facebook Video Meltdown
Linda posted the video to her Facebook page sometime around March 27, which was when the initial TMZ article was published. In the video, a tearful Linda said that she was home alone and while usually she is okay with it, something "just hit," causing her to break down. Her face is also bruised in the video, which she attributed to getting Botox done the day before. She then went into a seemingly unprompted rant about her life, first acknowledging her daughter, who she said she hadn't spoken to in years.
"It's been 15 or longer years since I left Hulk. Hulk Hogan. And my family is the worst mess," she said through tears. "Brooke doesn't talk to us. She's had twins. She got married. She didn't tell us. She had twins. She didn't tell us. She had a huge fight with Terry. I don't know how that reflected on to me but she cut me out, too. I haven't talked to her in seven years, almost eight years now. God bless Nick. He's still such a good boy."
Linda went on to briefly talk about her marriage to Hogan and said she needed to be honest about what she went through and "what it entailed." She called Hogan a "complete liar" and a sex addict but said he marches on promoting his Real American Beer.
"I've given him more opportunities to come back and make us a family," Linda said. "It's been 20 years and I'm still this sad. Somebody, please explain that... I do love living alone. I don't ever want to be married again after him, trust me."
Brooke Fires Back In Instagram Post
Brooke didn't take too kindly to her mother's words and posted a lengthy statement about her relationship with her mother, as well as her father, on her Instagram page on March 27. In the statement, Brooke mentioned that others had sent her the video posted by her mother out of concern. She said what she was about to address in the post was "the tip of a very large iceberg" about her immediate family. Brooke noted that the video was "mild" compared to what she had witnessed, but also said her mother had been through her share of trauma and pain. The eldest Hogan child said that while she has gone no-contact with both her parents, nothing Hulk did had anything to do with her relationship with her mother, and vice-versa.
"I have been EXTREMELY verbally and mentally abused since childhood," Brooke wrote. "Sadly, it would frequently turn physical. And sometimes, it's not by the person you would assume, abuse comes in all shapes and sizes."
She went on to write about the self-esteem issues she has from her alleged trauma. She noted she forgave what she called "massive blows" to her career and personal life, as well as bad behavior and lies. While she said she longed for a normal family, it never came to fruition for her as much as she tried over the years, and she has chosen to keep things quiet out of respect.
"So here I am, an adult with a loving husband and two beautiful children of my own. And what I CAN do is take control," Brooke wrote. "I have been to therapy. I am doing the work. I am breaking the chain. It ends with ME... Inside of me, there is still a little girl who desperately wants and needs her mom and dad."
Linda Vents Frustrations Further, Brooke Provides Proof
Rather than let the dust settle, Linda took to her Facebook page once again after Brooke issued her Instagram statement and alleged assault at the hands of her daughter. Linda said that Brooke was once so drunk she broke Linda's collarbone and "insisted everyone take her to the hospital because she was poisoned when she wasn't," she wrote. Linda said there were "many stories" like what she alleged and she wouldn't be defending herself against allegations of abuse, despite Brooke not naming anyone in her post. She said she would do that in court if Brooke kept it up.
The war of words continued on Brooke's Instagram later that day. She noted her post didn't directly accuse anyone, but acknowledged that Linda made a serious accusation against her directly that she claimed has zero validity. Brooke also said that while her mother hasn't spoken to her "in a number of years," she had indeed met Brooke's husband, as they once had lunch together, and Brooke provided a photo in her post as evidence.
"I did not ask for this, nor did I even want to make a statement, but I also couldn't let people continue to speak for me," she posted. "My name is continuously brought up in the constant drama of my family... I have plenty of people who know the truth, and I know the truth, so I am not afraid."
Brooke's Husband Speaks Out
Amidst the back-and-forth between Brooke and Linda, Brooke's husband, Steven Oleksy, chose to issue his own statement on his Instagram account. Oleksy noted he wanted to acknowledge the support for their family over the last few days and said Brooke's post wasn't a plea for attention, sympathy, or ever support, just a simple response to her mother's claims.
"I cannot stand by and allow anyone to continue to hurt not only the most amazing person I am fortunate enough to call my wife but also the distorted sense of power and relevance the media and sometimes grand individuals," Oleksy posted.
Oleksy addressed Linda only as "Jane Doe," but seemed to address Hulk throughout the post without naming him, as well. As for the accusations about his wife being drunk, he noted she will only have "an occasional cocktail or glass of wine," and shot down the notion Brooke is a party girl or drunk. He said that they didn't intend to marry without anyone knowing, but said it was the "only viable option" because someone told them they "don't do weddings or funerals anymore," which he called "perplexing." After all the individual even had a wedding of their own.
He said he's seen the emotional toll that everything has taken on his wife with her family over the years. Oleksy heaped praise on his wife in the post and once again thanked their supporters. He ended the Instagram post with a photo of himself and Brooke alongside their twins shortly after she gave birth.
Familial War Ongoing?
Brooke hasn't posted anything further about the family drama now that her husband has issued a statement, outside of posting a selfie alongside him seemingly to allude to the drama, just simply saying they were back to "reality." Linda has been seemingly throwing shade at her daughter on her Facebook page through memes and quotes but hasn't mentioned her outright.
Linda did speak to TMZ on Saturday and said her daughter was cutting her family out for "bogus, childish reasons," and believes it will have long-term consequences on her twins. Linda said that Brooke is ensuring that her children will never realize their grandfather is Hulk Hogan. Linda told the outlet she's sad she won't be a grandmother to them, but wants them to know about Hulk. While she called him a liar and sex addict in her video rant, Linda told TMZ her ex-husband has always been a good father to his children.
"Our marriage didn't work out but what Brooke's doing to us is completely unprecedented, unexpected, and unfair, and not true," Linda told TMZ. "Hulk Hogan, my ex, has been really distraught and saddened by her distance just as I and her brother Nick have as well."
While Linda said Hulk is distraught, he took to his own Instagram page to throw shade at his family alongside his third wife, Sky Daily. Hogan posted a video eating popcorn alongside his wife with the caption, "Getting ready for the new HH TV show," alongside popcorn emojis. Hulk has not commented publicly about the current drama within his family and has been touring the country promoting his new Real American Beer.