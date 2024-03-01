Strange Things About Hulk Hogan's Marriages

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Hulk Hogan was a trailblazer at the peak of his fame, and by most accounts, he's partly responsible for pro wrestling's surges in popularity during the '80s and '90s. Hogan is best known for his successful run as WWE's top babyface from 1984 to 1993, followed by a character revamp in WCW as NWO leader "Hollywood" Hogan. Between both promotions he captured 12 World Championships, and enjoyed nearly 20 years at the top of the card.

The "Hulkster" has also been involved with many dramatic storylines across his career, but unfortunately for him, his real life has itself been rife with controversy. Over the years, Hogan has been at the center of a major racism scandal that even saw him erased from WWE for a few years. Unfortunately, the turmoil didn't end with him, as his children have similarly been followed by controversy, especially son Nick Hogan, who was arrested for DUI only last year.

At time of writing, Hogan has been married three times, and has yet to celebrate his first anniversary with his current wife, Sky Daily. While things seem to be going relatively smoothly, outside of Hogan and a friend of his recently saving a young girl from a car wreck, his marriages have included multiple strange details and numerous scandals. While he'll always be remembered for his contributions to wrestling, Hogan's drama-filled marriage history — most notably with first wife Linda — will probably also come up when people look back at the legacy Hogan ultimately leaves behind.