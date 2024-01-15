WWE Hall Of Famer Hulk Hogan Helps Rescue Woman From Flipped Vehicle

Hulk Hogan might be considered a hero amongst his wrestling fans, but that sentiment also extends beyond the ring, thanks to his recent admirable actions. According to a recent report from TMZ Sports, the "Hulkster," along with two other people, might just have saved the life of a 17-year-old woman who got into a motor vehicle accident.

According to TMZ's sources, who claim to have direct knowledge of the event, Hogan, his wife, Sky Daily, and their friend, Jake, were driving along a highway on Sunday evening in Clearwater, Florida, when they witnessed a car accident on the road. The car allegedly swerved across lanes, struck another car, and flipped over.

The sources then further alleged that Hogan pulled over, rushed to the scene alongside Jake, and helped the woman out of the car. Jake, a Marine, took apart the car's airbag with tools Hogan had in his vehicle, and together, they unbuckled the woman, assisted her safely out of the vehicle, and waited with her for the paramedics. Lastly, the sources also claim that the woman is now alright despite suffering a car accident.

Interestingly, Hogan got baptized at the end of 2023 and publically declared that he would now surrender his life to Jesus Christ. While the two moments are unrelated, Hogan's actions might have been spurred on by his newfound faith and dedication. 2023 was quite an eventful year for Hulkster, as he got married again in September 2023. This year, it seems he's making headlines again for more eventful reasons.