Hulk Hogan's Son Reportedly Arrested For DUI, Recalling Notorious Prior Incident

Nick Hogan, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, was reportedly arrested early Saturday morning for a DUI offense. According to online records accessed by TMZ, the 33-year-old Hogan was busted shortly before 4 a.m. local time in Clearwater, Florida, where cops booked him on suspicion of DUI after he allegedly refused to submit to sobriety testing.

While the exact circumstances that led to the arrest are unclear, the report noted that authorities logged the offense as "a misdemeanor" and had Hogan pose for a mugshot while he was processed. Hogan hasn't been released from police custody at the time of this publication.

Incidentally, the location of Hogan's arrest is notable since it was in Clearwater, where he was involved in the infamous 2007 car accident that resulted in his friend, John Graziano, suffering a severe brain injury. In 2008, Hogan served an eight-month jail sentence for the incident after the family of Graziano sued the Hogans for reckless driving. As part of his sentence, Hogan also served five years of probation, 500 hours of community service, and had his driver's license revoked for a period of three years. Ultimately, the Graziano and Hogan families reached a settlement out of court. Hogan, a 17-year-old at the time of the accident, pleaded no contest to all charges of reckless driving.

TMZ's report further added that, as per Hogan's Instagram page, he was attending a bikini contest at his father's Hogan's Hangout restaurant, which is also located in the Clearwater area.