WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan will hold the soft-opening for his new "Hogan's Hangout" restaurant this weekend in Clearwater, Florida. The soft-opening begins Sunday, December 27 and continues through the week.

The establishment is located at 499 Mandalay Avenue. The official website can be found at HogansHangout.com, and features exclusive merchandise, the menu, and more. The eatery is open 7 days a week, from 11am until 3am.

The website notes that the restaurant is 6,500 square feet, 2 stories and features 29 TV's with premiere packages. The "About Us" includes the following promotional material:

THERE'S ONLY ONE PLACE TO HANG OUT ON THE BEACH, AND THAT'S RIGHT HERE, AT HOGAN'S HANGOUT! Come in off of Clearwater beach and enjoy the best beach eats and drinks, brother. Enjoy two floors of the coolest destination on the beach. We offer an extensive menu with something for everyone and drinks you will never forget. Don't miss out on your chance to own the limited collection of exclusive Hogan's Hangout merch. From shirts to Hogan's signature Bicep Mug.

Hogan is not currently tweeting to promote the new place. This opening comes after his "Hogan's Beach" in Tampa closed in October 2015 after opening in January 2013. The Hulkster also has the museum-gift shop called "Hogan's Beach Shop" in Orlando, which features merchandise and toys.

Below are a few shots of the new restaurant from their official Instagram page, which shows they have been working on opening since at least September 2019: