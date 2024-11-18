What Is Brooke Hogan's Relationship With Her Dad Hulk Hogan Like Now?

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan is arguably the most iconic, well-known wrestler in the history of the business. However, Hogan is also synonymous with scandals that almost ruined his career, and his family life has often been tumultuous. Hogan, a father of two, once had strong relationships with both of his children, but in recent years, it appears his bond with his eldest child, daughter Brooke Hogan, is not what it used to be.

Brooke Hogan was born to Hulk and his then-wife, Linda, on May 5, 1988, when the legendary wrestler was at the height of his career within WWE. Hogan spent her early years in the family's home in Clearwater, Florida, as her father traveled the world. When Hogan was just 14 years old, she wanted to become a pop singer, and signed with a record label. Three years later, in 2005, the world was introduced to the Hogan children on a VH1 reality TV series "Hogan Knows Best," which in part, chronicled Hogan's journey in the music world with Hulk playing the role of her overprotective father. The series lasted through 2007, when Hulk and Linda's marital issues ended the reality show's run. "Brooke Knows Best" debuted on the channel a year later, with Hulk no longer at the center of his daughter's storyline in the music industry.

Later on in life, during a pause on her music career, Hogan joined her father in TNA Wrestling. Not one for the business, Hogan was a victim of budget cuts at the promotion after just a year, and hasn't been seen in the ring alongside her dad since. With that in mind, let's find out what the pair's relationship is like these days.