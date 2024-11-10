Whatever Happened To Brooke Hogan's Wrestling Career?

Hulk Hogan may be one of the most recognizable stars in professional wrestling history, but the children of the real-life Terry Bollea haven't followed in his footsteps. Out of both of Hogan's children, Brooke and Nick, only his daughter has ever attempted to become a personality within the wrestling business, and her time was fleeting and brief in two separate companies. The world was introduced to the Hogan children on the VH1 reality series "Hogan Knows Best" before either of them stepped foot inside a ring or made any appearances with WWE.

Brooke Hogan is the more famous child of the Hogan family, having dabbled as a wrestling personality and singer. She got her start in the limelight as a reality TV star in her own right, and on social media, she touts herself as an entrepreneur, having attempted multiple business ventures throughout her life.

Despite her good looks, the signature platinum blonde hair that's synonymous with the Hogan family, her charisma, and of course, her family stage name, Brooke was never successful in the wrestling business, where she attempted to make a name for herself for a brief time. With that in mind, let's find out why her sports entertainment run didn't work out.