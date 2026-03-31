WWE Announces Classic WrestleMania Bout As Second Match To Enter Hall Of Fame

WWE WrestleMania season is upon us and as we inch closer to the big weekend, the announcements keep coming. Four new matches were revealed during last night's "WWE Raw" after John Cena announced earlier that he'll be hosting the two-night event. In the last few weeks, new inductees for the WWE Hall of Fame have also been announced for the Celebrity and Legacy wings.

On Tuesday, another Hall of Fame inductee was announced. This time it wasn't a person, but a match. The iconic "slam heard around the world" will now be immortalized in the WWE Hall of Fame as the recipient of the "WWE Immortal Moment" award. At WWE WrestleMania 3, Hulk Hogan did the impossible when he slammed Andre the Giant. Hogan defeated Andre to retain the WWF World Heavyweight Championship in a sold-out Pontiac Silverdome.

The slam heard around the world. The ICONIC showdown between Hulk Hogan and Andre The Giant at #WrestleMania 3 will be honored with the WWE Immortal Moment Award at the 2026 #WWEHOF Ceremony! pic.twitter.com/B5oUaz3Y0j — WWE (@WWE) March 31, 2026

Last year, the WWE inducted the first match into the Hall of Fame with Bret Hart vs. Steve Austin at WrestleMania 13. At the induction ceremony, Hart and Austin accepted the award and spoke about the match. As of this writing, there is no word on who will accept the award. Andre died in 1993 and Hogan died in July 2025.

The WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place on Friday, April 17 at 9 PM PT/12 AM ET at Park MGM. It will follow "SmackDown" at the T-Mobile Arena. As of this writing, it has not been announced when or how fans will be able to watch the ceremony.