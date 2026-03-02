WWE Announces Details For 2026 Hall Of Fame Ceremony Ahead Of WrestleMania 42

The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony has been a staple of the WrestleMania weekend festivities for more than 20 years, and that tradition will continue in 2026 as the company has revealed details for this year's ceremony.

In an official press release, it has been confirmed that the 2026 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will take center stage at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday April 17. The event will commence at 9PM PT (Midnight ET), meaning that it will once again take place immediately after that night's episode of "WWE SmackDown" goes off the air. Fans planning to attend both events won't have to travel too far as Park MGM where the Dolby Live is located is right across the street from the T-Mobile Arena where "SmackDown" is taking place. Tickets for the Hall of Fame ceremony will go on sale on Tuesday, March 10 at 10AM PT/1PM ET, with a special Ticketmaster pre-sale taking place on Monday March 9 at 10AMPT/1PM ET. No official confirmation has been made regarding where fans can watch the ceremony at the time of writing.

The press release also confirmed that more inductees will be coming weeks, joining the class of 2026 that has started to take shape in recent weeks. Heading up the class of 2026 will be Stephanie McMahon, the second member of the McMahon family to be inducted after her grandfather, Vincent J. McMahon, was inducted back in 1996. She will be joined by "The Phenomenal" AJ Styles after his retirement was confirmed on the February 23 episode of "WWE Raw." The Undertaker made a surprise appearance to inform Styles that he was being inducted, and "The Deadman" was also the one to inform Ax and Smash of Demolition that they will also be inducted into the Hall of Fame over WrestleMania 42 weekend.