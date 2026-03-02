Demolition Set For 2026 WWE Hall Of Fame Induction

Last week, AJ Styles was informed that he would be inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame following his career tribute on "WWE Raw," making him the second person to be announced for this year's class following Stephanie McMahon. However, on Monday, one of the company's most decorated tag teams became the next inductees into the Hall of Fame.

This morning, The Undertaker revealed on social media that Bill "Ax" Eadie and Barry "Smash" Darsow of Demolition will be inducted into the 2026 WWE Hall Of Fame. "The Deadman" broke the news to both men during a video call and congratulated them on a "well deserved" induction.

"Congratulations to Ax & Smash of Demolition and welcome to the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2026." #WWEHOF

For years, Demolition has been one of the legendary tag teams that fans have been clamoring to see admitted to the WWE Hall Of Fame, but their past bad blood with the company regarding legal battles and a CTE lawsuit had possibly prevented their induction. Last year, Demolition signed a Legends Deal with WWE, which created some speculation that the tag team was no longer in hot water with the promotion, and now that they've been inducted into the Hall Of Fame, this year will mark their first appearance on WWE's programming since the 1990s.

Demolition were WWE World Tag Team Champions on three occasions from 1988-1990, with their first reign being their most historic, lasting 478 days long. Ax and Smash also fought some of the best that ever stepped inside the squared circle, having countless battles against icons such as Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard, Haku and Tama, and The Legion Of Doom.