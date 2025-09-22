Triple H On Wife Stephanie McMahon's WWE HOF Announcement: 'She's Not Happy With Me'

Paul "Triple H" Levesque has discussed his wife Stephanie McMahon's Hall of Fame induction announcement and why she is worthy of the honor.

The announcement that Stephanie is to go into the Class of 2026 was made during Wrestlepalooza by WWE legend The Undertaker. Following the show, Triple H spoke about it in the post-show, where he playfully said that Stephanie wasn't pleased with the surprise induction.

"Has anybody got a good lawyer? I'm in trouble. Steph is not happy with me. She had no idea," he joked. "I think she thought 'Taker was coming out there. It's her birthday in four days. I think she thought 'Taker was coming out there to embarrass her and sing happy birthday to her. And she had no clue right up until he said induct."

The WWE CCO then went on to explain why Stephanie deserves a spot in the Hall of Fame, stating that she was an important character during one of WWE's most successful time periods, the Attitude Era, and also said that she was a trailblazer for women in WWE.

"But you know, the truth is she is one of the most iconic performers in an era, the Attitude Era, and moving forward from there, she was a powerful character for a lot of young women around the world of a young, powerful executive and an incredible performer. So to me, not just cause she's my wife, if I put all that aside, she's just such an incredible performer and part of our business, that's just the in-ring stuff. And then for what she has done behind the scenes, for all of it, just so, so well-deserved."

Triple H himself was inducted into the Hall of Fame earlier this year, in what was also a surprise announcement, made by The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels.