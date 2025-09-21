Undertaker Appears At WWE Wrestlepalooza To Announce First Inductee Of 2026 HOF Class

The Undertaker made a surprise appearance during Wrestlepalooza to break the news to the audience and the woman herself that Stephanie McMahon would be the first inductee into the 2026 WWE Hall of Fame Class.

McMahon was in attendance for Saturday night's Premium Live Event alongside WWE President Nick Khan, and Undertaker appeared to catch her completely off-guard as he made his entrance via motorcycle and stopped short at the barricade beyond which she was sat. He jumped the barricade, sat beside her, and they had a moment of reminiscing and laughing together before he revealed why he had come out to speak to her.

Thus, he announced that she would be inducted into the Hall of Fame next year, followed by a hug and a teary-eyed McMahon reacting to the news as Undertaker took his leave.

McMahon has not worked for WWE in an official capacity since 2023, when it was announced she would be leaving her role as co-CEO of WWE as Vince McMahon returned to the fold and later negotiated the merger with Endeavor to create TKO. She has since appeared in sporadic appearances, mostly those of a broadcasting or guest attending role, though she started her "What's Your Story?" podcast on ESPN+ in partnership with WWE and Fanatics earlier this year.