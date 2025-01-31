Stephanie McMahon Opens Up About Needing To Disappear From WWE

In January 2023, Stephanie McMahon resigned from her position as WWE's co-CEO, in which she served alongside Nick Khan. Since then, McMahon has remained relatively out of the WWE spotlight, with the exception of a few appearances at big events. While speaking on the "The Pat McAfee Show," McMahon provided some insight into her absence.

"I never stop being proud [of WWE] ever. I do think I wanted to disappear for a little while and I kind of did, and it was good for me," McMahon said. "I needed it. Now I'm back."

According to her husband and WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque, Stephanie's time off from the WWE road was used to enjoy life with their children, one of whom is now in college. Additionally, McMahon seemingly focused on other passions and projects, such as pediatric cancer. As revealed by WWE this week, fans now know that some of her time away was also spent filming a new series titled "Stephanie's Places," which will premiere on ESPN+ this March. Upcoming guests for the show include Charlotte Flair, Roman Reigns, and WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin.

In her absence, the former executive also discovered that WWE is a permanent part of her being. "One of the things that I learned when I stepped away is that I'll never get away from WWE ever," McMahon said. "It is a part of who I am. It is what I love ... I've lived this amazing life with so many opportunities to meet incredible people and be a part of something that's so special that connects people all over the world. I feel it everywhere I go, in every arena I go to, is something that is just so special."

