Stephanie McMahon Makes On-Screen WWE Return To Open WrestleMania 40 Night 2

After officially taking a step back from WWE in January 2023, Stephanie McMahon sent the wrestling community into a whisper storm after she appeared at this year's Hall of Fame ceremony. Sunday night, "The Billion Dollar Princess" found her way back to WWE, appearing in Philadelphia for WrestleMania 40 to open the show on its second and final night.

McMahon took to the microphone to greet the Philadelphia crowd. She acknowledged WrestleMania 40 as the first iteration of the event under the "Paul Levesque Era". After reminding the global, diverse crowd of their common love for professional wrestling, she took a page out of her husband's book and repeated his iconic "Are you ready?" catchphrase to an excited WrestleMania crowd.

Growing up as a part of the McMahon family, McMahon was present for the first WrestleMania at just eight years old, back in 1985. She has been either present or involved in every WrestleMania since, but did not appear at last year's WrestleMania 39. Despite being so heavily involved with the product since her on-screen debut in 1999, McMahon officially relinquished her position within WWE prior to the company's merger with UFC. As of late, McMahon has been named in the high-profile Janel Grant lawsuit against her father and former CEO of WWE, Vince McMahon, and John Laurinaitis, as well as WWE itself. Whether McMahon's appearance was a one-off cameo or indicative of a more permanent return to WWE is unclear.

