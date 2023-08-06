Vince McMahon Reportedly Involved Heavily In WWE Creative Prior To Spinal Surgery

During Saturday's press conference after SummerSlam, Paul "Triple H" Levesque was asked about Vince McMahon and how much he really works backstage with the creative. The WWE Chief Content Officer noted that he wasn't "day to day" or "there all the time."

Fightful Select released a conflicting report indicating that McMahon actually was "heavily involved" in the final decisions of WWE creative prior to his major spinal surgery that occurred last month on July 21. It's unknown how long the 77-year-old will be out on medical leave.

This, of course, isn't the first report to note how McMahon was behind the creative of the brands — one example was on the June 23 episode of "WWE SmackDown," where McMahon was said to have made "significant changes" that included cutting matches such as a Bayley and Shotzi match. Another example happened just a few days before the June 23 episode of "SmackDown," where the former CEO changed the opening of the June 19 episode of "WWE Raw" right before it aired.

Last summer, McMahon stepped down as WWE's Chairman after a slew of misconduct allegations, but six months later in January, he returned as the Executive Chairman, which is safe to say was a shock to fans and talent alike. During the press conference, Levesque also praised McMahon and said he was the reason behind "this business" still being around and that there was no "greater mind" in the business. He also noted how they would be "silly" not to ask him for his "thoughts or ideas."