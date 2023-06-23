Vince McMahon Makes Significant Changes To WWE SmackDown, Several Talent Frustrated

If fans thought Vince McMahon being back around creative only meant changes to "WWE Raw," they'd be wrong. According to Fightful Select, the Executive Chairman made "significant changes" to Friday night's episode of "WWE SmackDown."

The changes were apparently so drastic that one person backstage reportedly asked: "Did Smackdown get Vinced?" Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp confirmed as much Friday night, tweeting "Smackdown got Vinced tonight. A lot of changes."

Multiple matches that were promoted ahead of Friday night's episode were either adjusted or cut outright, leaving plenty of talent frustrated. One of the matches affected was the previously promoted Triple Threat Match between LA Knight, Santos Escobar, and Butch. Instead, Knight versus Mysterio kicked off the in-ring action in a singles match.