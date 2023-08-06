Triple H Suggests Pro Wrestling May Not Exist Anymore If Not For Vince McMahon, WWE

During the WWE SummerSlam press conference on Saturday night, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque was asked about Vince McMahon's influence on WWE's creative direction in the wake of his major spinal surgery.

"As far as the surgery goes, I'm not a doctor," Levesque said. "I can't tell you how fast that recovery will be. Or if I'm a guessing man, I've seen Vince come back from some remarkable things way faster than anybody else I've ever seen do it. He still brags that he was back quicker from two quad tears at the same time than I was from one."

He added, "As far as contributions, I will just say this. The reason WWE is what it is, the reason this business, not just WWE, because you could make an argument, very valid one, that without Vince and his vision for this business, maybe it wouldn't be here anymore. Right? There were some things at that time, back in the day, there were very popular, roller derby, or things like that that just disappeared off the face of the planet that I can remember being a kid. Yes. Because I'm really old."