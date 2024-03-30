The Drastic Transformation Of Stephanie McMahon

Stephanie McMahon has been surrounded by wrestling all her life, and as the daughter of long-time WWE CEO Vince McMahon, she naturally had to live up to some high standards. Despite this, Stephanie has shaped her own legacy in the industry and even became her father's onetime "heir apparent" after many believed her brother, Shane McMahon, would end up running the promotion someday. Today, however, she's retired from WWE while her husband, Paul "Triple H" Levesque, is running WWE creative.

McMahon naturally grew up around many of the biggest stars in the industry and was often pictured around legends like Andre the Giant, since Vince occasionally invited his wrestlers to eat at the McMahon house. Unfortunately, things weren't always good growing up as Vince's daughter, as she claimed in an interview with "The Corp with A-Rod and Big Cat" that people either irrationally hated or loved her based on what they thought of her father.

Before making her WWE debut, the "Billion Dollar Princess" had a more modest "career" in the promotion. For years, she modeled WWE wrestlers' merchandise, and there are photos of her wearing oversized t-shirts for the merch of stars like The Rockers (Shawn Michaels and Marty Jannetty) and the British Bulldog. Additionally, she also answered calls during the WWF call-in Talkshow, "Livewire." But as her career continued and reached new heights again and again, Stephanie underwent a radical transformation both on camera and behind the scenes, eventually becoming one of the most powerful people in WWE.

