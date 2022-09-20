The Undertaker Moments That Went Too Far

For a guy who never, ever used to break kayfabe, the Undertaker has seemingly morphed into everyone's chattiest uncle in his retirement. After his lengthy retirement ceremony, one in which he managed to thank nearly everyone in the WWE Universe (with the notable exception of former Hell in a Cellmate Mick Foley ... no, we're not going to let that go until Nicole does), the Deadman came back from the dead for yet another final farewell on the following night. Since that time, he's been livelier than ever, reunited with his old Bone Street Krew Mates on Peacock's "Table for 3" and even planning a one-(dead)man show to share the highlights of his three decades in the ring.

While not-so-mean Mark Calaway may now be turning into a 6-foot 10-inch teddy bear, there were plenty of times in the distant — and not-so-distant — past where his conduct both in and out of the ring was somewhat questionable. He was, after all, known for digging holes and taking souls. All the way from the Attitude Era up through his last hurrah at WrestleMania 36, he could always be counted on to give his opponents (and the audience) a good scare. These are just a few of the times where the Deadman truly lived up to his dark and disturbing legend, with antics that were anything but family-friendly.