AJ Styles vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 36 will now be a Bone Yard Match.
AJ appeared during tonight's RAW from the WWE Performance Center and announced the stipulation for the match. No other details were given, but stay tuned as we should have an update soon. This would be WWE's first-ever Bone Yard Match, but it will likely be similar to a Buried Alive Match, just with a different setting. The contract for the Taker vs. AJ singles match was signed on last week's RAW.
WrestleMania 36 will take place place on Saturday, April 4 and Sunday, April 5 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando and other multiple locations to be announced, with no crowds. The event was moved from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa due to the coronavirus pandemic. The event will still air live on the WWE Network and on pay-per-view at 7pm ET.
Below is the updated WrestleMania 36 card, along with a few shots from AJ's promo on RAW:
.@AJStylesOrg continues to be FEROCIOUS when speaking about #Undertaker on the road to #WrestleMania!#RAW pic.twitter.com/MlpL6LCLng— WWE (@WWE) March 24, 2020
A BONEYARD MATCH?!@AJStylesOrg wants to, quite literally, BURY The #Undertaker once and for all at #WrestleMania. #Raw pic.twitter.com/XgJUkIEm8S— WWE (@WWE) March 24, 2020
Host: Rob Gronkowski
WWE Title Match
Drew McIntyre vs. Brock Lesnar (c)
WWE Universal Title Match
Roman Reigns vs. WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg (c)
WWE NXT Women's Title Match
Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley (c)
RAW Women's Title Match
Shayna Baszler vs. Becky Lynch (c)
Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match for the SmackDown Women's Title
Lacey Evans vs. Sasha Banks vs. Naomi vs. Tamina Snuka vs. Bayley (c)
RAW Tag Team Titles Match
Angel Garza and WWE United States Champion Andrade vs. The Street Profits (c)
Last Man Standing Match
Edge vs. Randy Orton
Bone Yard Match
The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles
John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt
Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins
Elias vs. King Baron Corbin
Bobby Lashley vs. Aleister Black