AJ Styles vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 36 will now be a Bone Yard Match.

AJ appeared during tonight's RAW from the WWE Performance Center and announced the stipulation for the match. No other details were given, but stay tuned as we should have an update soon. This would be WWE's first-ever Bone Yard Match, but it will likely be similar to a Buried Alive Match, just with a different setting. The contract for the Taker vs. AJ singles match was signed on last week's RAW.

WrestleMania 36 will take place place on Saturday, April 4 and Sunday, April 5 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando and other multiple locations to be announced, with no crowds. The event was moved from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa due to the coronavirus pandemic. The event will still air live on the WWE Network and on pay-per-view at 7pm ET.

Below is the updated WrestleMania 36 card, along with a few shots from AJ's promo on RAW:

Host: Rob Gronkowski

WWE Title Match

Drew McIntyre vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

WWE Universal Title Match

Roman Reigns vs. WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg (c)

WWE NXT Women's Title Match

Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley (c)

RAW Women's Title Match

Shayna Baszler vs. Becky Lynch (c)

Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match for the SmackDown Women's Title

Lacey Evans vs. Sasha Banks vs. Naomi vs. Tamina Snuka vs. Bayley (c)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

Angel Garza and WWE United States Champion Andrade vs. The Street Profits (c)

Last Man Standing Match

Edge vs. Randy Orton

Bone Yard Match

The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles

John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

Elias vs. King Baron Corbin

Bobby Lashley vs. Aleister Black