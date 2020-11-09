As part of its "30 Days Of The Deadman" month-long tribute to The Undertaker, WWE Network released The Mortician: The Story of Paul Bearer on Sunday, a documentary which details the role played by Bearer in The Deadman's foundational years in the WWE.

The documentary covers the story of the late Bearer [real name Bill Moody], who became infatuated with the idea of death as a nine-year-old boy, after watching the assassination of U.S. President John F. Kennedy. The tragic event led to Bearer becoming a real-life mortician before finding his calling in the pro wrestling business.

The WWE Network special also shows rare childhood footage of Moody, who had two specific dreams: to become a funeral director and a pro wrestler. The documentary also includes interviews with Bruce Prichard, Kane, Mick Foley, and of course, The Undertaker.

The Deadman posted a clip of the documentary on Twitter along with the caption, "Paul Bearer was an iconic manager in front of and behind the curtain and was a great friend and great person in my life. I hope this shows just a portion of the man he was and the role he played in helping make The Undertaker so successful. #TheMortician @WWENetwork."

Bearer passed away in 2013 following a heart attack at age 58. A year later, he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Click here to watch the entire documentary on-demand on the WWE Network.

Check out The Undertaker's tweet below: