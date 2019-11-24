- As noted, The Undertaker will be the first guest on "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's The Broken Skull Sessions podcast. The episode will stream on the WWE Network immediately following tonight's Survivor Series. In the clip above, The Undertaker talked about changing into his "American Badass" gimmick.

"I always felt like, if I started feeling stale, my audience is probably feeling it before me," Undertaker said. "You get wrapped up in what you're doing. So, the small changes, the breaks at the right time—but I don't think I would had made it through if I hadn't changed when I did to go to the American Badass. The character—I don't think—would have lasted through the Attitude Era."

- WWE gave WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warrior a new entrance theme, which fans got to hear at last night's WWE live event in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Kairi Sane retweeted a fan video and responded, "Finally" to the musical change. The previous theme was just Asuka and Sane's individual themes being mixed together.

- WWE posted this week's top 25 Instagram photos of the week. The collection included: Charly Caruso, Alexa Bliss, and The Street Profits.