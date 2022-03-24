Ahead of his WWE Hall of Fame Induction at WrestleMania 38, The Undertaker joined Ryan Satin of the Out of Character Podcast to talk about his late friend Yokozuna.

Back in December, The Undertaker called Yokozuna the toughest opponent he ever competed against. The Deadman spoke about his love for the former WWE Champion and talked about how his relationship with him and a few others started the legendary BSK group.

“Yeah Yoko and I were very close,” Undertaker said. “There’s not a day that goes by where I don’t think about him. It just happened to be that Yokozuna and I, we were really close, we spent a lot of time playing dominoes and playing cards. That’s the origins of the famous BSK, dominos, and a group of like-minded guys that hang out together.

“It would be funny because if I won at cards before we went out [and wrestled each other], it was going to be a long night for me. Yoko could impose his will when he wanted to, he might sit on that Banzai drop longer than normal if I had taken a few bucks off of him while we were playing cards.”

In a previous interview, The Undertaker also told a funny story about wanting to work with Yokozuna back in the day but that Vince McMahon had other plans for him, involving Giant Gonzalez at WrestleMania IX. Although they didn’t work with each other at that WrestleMania, the two did end up working a lot with each other, having their infamous casket match at Survivor Series in 1994.

Continuing to speak about his experiences in the ring with his friend Yoko, The Undertaker mentioned what he would do to get back at him for beating him in competition backstage.

“Yoko was a different kind of cat,” Taker said. “There wasn’t a whole lot you could do to him, basically what I tried to do to him to get back at him was to run around the ring to chase me. Try to make him tired, that’s about all I could do because Big Rod was a man’s man, you know those Samoans man, they don’t play. I really miss him and the good times that we shared together.”

