As seen in the Tweet below, “The Phenom” The Undertaker sat down to do a Q&A with WWE. Among the questions, ‘Taker was asked who his favorite active WWE superstar is today.

“Edge,” he responded

When it comes to the toughest opponent “The Deadman” has ever competed against, he chose a late, great relative of Roman Reigns.

“Yokozuna.”

If he could choose someone to have a first-ever match with, past or present, he chose Andre the Giant. And outside of WWE, his favorite athlete is one of the Dallas Cowboys.

“Tyron Smith, Dallas Cowboys.”

‘Taker praises WWE’s “biggest little man”, Rey Mysterio as the WWE superstar with the best ring gear among everyone on the roster. And regarding who has the best entrance (other than his own haunting entrance), Undertaker picked one of SmackDown’s top stars.

“Drew McIntyre.”

Lastly, “The Deadman,” thought back to the final moments of his WWE career, and watching “The Last Ride” documentary for the first time. What was his first thought at the end of such a legendary career?

“It’s over.”

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight this past October, “The Phenom” explained why he doesn’t foresee himself ever stepping in the ring to compete again.

“As of this moment, my days in the ring are done,” Undertaker said. “And it’s not because I don’t want to be in the ring. That’s where I’ve spent most of my adult life, my whole life really has been spent in the wrestling, or sports entertainment, ring. In my mind, I still can see everything and in my heart, I want to be out there.

“But it’s at the point where my body can’t deliver what my mind and my heart see. My body can’t deliver that and I just don’t want to cheapen the legacy of that character. And I’d hate for people to pay money to see my work and be disappointed.”