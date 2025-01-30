Details On New WWE Project For Stephanie McMahon On ESPN+

While Stephanie McMahon hasn't been around WWE in a formal capacity ever since she resigned from her role as WWE co-CEO in January 2023, she has slowly begun to re-associate with the promotion over the past year. McMahon made appearances at both the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony and WrestleMania 40, and was at the "Raw" on Netflix premiere earlier this month. And now, she will be involved on a more formal level, in a role one wouldn't expect from her.

On X Thursday afternoon, WWE released a 26 second trailer that confirmed McMahon would be hosting the upcoming series "Stephanie's Places" on ESPN+. News of the series was broken earlier in the day by PWInsider Elite, and that the series had been discussed at today's WWE Town Hall event, though there was no mention at the time of when the show would air. WWE's official announcement took care of that, revealing that the series will begin airing this March.

Get ready to join @StephMcMahon on a quest to hear the stories behind the biggest stars in @WWE!#StephaniesPlaces comes to @ESPN+ this March. pic.twitter.com/9xSrlEviV4 — WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2025

As the title suggests, "Stephanie's Places" will be similar to fellow ESPN+ series "Peyton's Places," which features NFL Hall of Famer Peyton Manning sitting down with other former NFL stars to discuss football, the NFL's "cultural impact," and other topics. The earlier report revealed that McMahon had already filmed content with Cody Rhodes and Steve Austin, while WWE's trailer showed McMahon hanging out with Austin, Charlotte Flair, and Roman Reigns, confirming their involvement.

Much like everything else McMahon has done involving WWE since her departure, this will undoubtedly lead to speculation that McMahon could soon rejoin the promotion's corporate ladder. Whether or not that does wind up the case remains to be seen.