Triple H Addresses Stephanie McMahon's Absence Ahead Of WWE Raw Netflix Premiere

The likes of John Cena, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, CM Punk, and Roman Reigns are all set to be a part of WWE's new era on Netflix, which begins with tomorrow's episode of "WWE Raw." Despite her extended absence from programming, many fans have also wondered if this big transition might also prompt appearances from former WWE executive Stephanie McMahon. According to WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque, it might indeed.

In the two years following McMahon's resignation as WWE co-CEO, Levesque noted that she and he now have one child who is in college, with the other two set to follow in the new few years. As such, McMahon has widely been focusing on their children, in addition to some other activities. Still, Levesque expects her to be back on a WWE screen at some point in the near future.

"She's busy, she still has a lot of passions and pediatric cancer is a big thing for her," Levesque told "SI Media With Jimmy Traina" (H/T to Fightful for the transcription). "She's doing some stuff. She's still up to speed on a lot of the stuff we're doing and clearly has her takes and opinions on things. It's wonderful when she can be around. She will always have a passion for this.

"Whether she decides to come in and do some stuff, I think she weighs that on her mind all the time. It's the, 'I want to do that, but I have [to] give up all this time with my kids that I'll never get back.' She's enjoying her time with them very much, so giving that up would be a tough push right now. You'll see her around. Maybe at Netflix."

While McMahon holds no official position in WWE right now, she did appear at WWE's SummerSlam and WrestleMania premium live events in 2024, the latter of which saw her open the show with Levesque's signature "Are you ready?" catchphrase