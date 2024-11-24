Backstage Update On Stephanie McMahon's WWE Status

While she's appeared at some WWE events over the past few months, it doesn't look like Stephanie McMahon is returning to the promotion in an official capacity. According to PWInsider Elite, the former co-CEO doesn't have a role at the time of this writing, but she has been spotted at WWE's office lately, suggesting that something could be cooking behind the scenes.

Advertisement

It remains to be seen if McMahon will return to the WWE fold after resigning from her co-CEO position in 2023. Her departure coincided with her father, Vince McMahon, coming out of retirement following his first hush money scandal. With Vince officially gone following the Janel Grant lawsuit and his ongoing legal dramas, McMahon's husband, Paul "Triple H" Levesque has more power than ever before. However, this seemingly hasn't resulted in McMahon being given another executive role, though the door seems open.

Levesque previously commented on McMahon's future in WWE, revealing that her love and passion for the industry has been rekindled, and she's been by his side while he's working on creative ideas. As such, he won't rule out seeing her back in the groove at some point, but that's her decision to make. WWE President Nick Khan also hopes to see McMahon return, noting that both he and the company's fan base would embrace it.

Advertisement

McMahon was present at this year's WWE WrestleMania and SummerSlam events, and it reportedly isn't uncommon to see her backstage. Several talents, including Cathy Kelley, have also called for the company to coax her out of retirement.