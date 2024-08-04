Triple H Discusses Stephanie McMahon's Current And Future WWE Status

Stephanie McMahon resigned from her position as WWE's co-CEO in 2023 after her father, Vince McMahon, returned to the promotion. However, with Vince now out of the picture due to his ongoing legal drama, McMahon has been back in the picture, most recently appearing at WWE SummerSlam 2024. Despite her on-screen cameos, however, her husband — and WWE's Chief Content Officer — Paul "Triple H" Levesque has confirmed that she isn't working with the promotion again.

"She does not have an official role right now," Levesque revealed. "But I can tell you this: she loves this. Absolutely loves it. Sometimes it's harder to love it, and sometimes easy to love it. It's easy to love it again for her. She's enjoying watching it. She's enjoying coming to the show, she's enjoying seeing everybody in the back. She loves it. If I'm the little kid booking or writing, or however you want to say it, sitting on his couch, she's sitting there, right next to me, a little kid enjoying it and loving it."

Levesque added that McMahon is enjoying being a mother at the moment, but he hasn't ruled out her returning to WWE in a meaningful capacity down the line. For now, though, she seems content to observe the business as a fan and make occasional cameos at premium live events.

Prior to SummerSlam, McMahon made her on-screen WWE return at WrestleMania 40 to introduce the second night of action. It remains to be seen when, or if, she will make more down the line.