CM Punk On WWE Debuting On Netflix: 'It's Gonna Be Even Bigger Than Any Of Us Dream'

On January 6, WWE will begin a new chapter as its flagship show of "WWE Raw" moves away from cable television and toward the streaming world, specifically Netflix. For international fans, Netflix will become home for all of the weekly WWE shows in addition to premium live events, such as WrestleMania, in 2025. During the "Raw on Netflix Kickoff," former WWE Champion CM Punk noted that he foresees WWE's upcoming Netflix debut as another massive turning point, especially when it comes to company's reach.

"I think historically, if you look at the landscape of professional wrestling, when it was territories and they were packing stadiums, like Shea Stadium and all that other stuff, but nobody ever thought this is going to be on cable television and then we did it," Punk said. "We just had a successful Saturday Night's Main Event at a sold-out Nassau Coliseum. I look at that as a similar turning point ... These hardcore fans are the lifeblood of the business. And what being on network television in the 80s for Saturday Night's Main Event did to make new hardcore fans and attract new people to WWE, I look at Netflix as the same thing."

As Punk pointed out, WWE already has an incredible reach heading into the new year. Once the WWE product officially hits the streaming platform, Punk believes it will expand to a figure more than what many people can grasp. "I think it's going to be even bigger than any of us dream," he said.

The "Raw" Netflix premiere will emanate from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, with stars like Rhea Ripley, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Liv Morgan, and John Cena being advertised for it. Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk is currently slated for the show's main event.

