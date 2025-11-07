Barry Darsow Discusses Possible WWE Hall Of Fame Induction For Demolition

Legendary "Golden Era" tag team Demolition has yet to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, in part because of the bad blood they had with the promotion for years after Ax (Bill Eadie) joined a class action lawsuit against WWE. Fast forward to today, and Demolition isn't in the promotion's bad books anymore. However, they're still not in the WWE Hall of Fame.

During an interview with "The A2theK Wrestling Show," Eadie's partner Barry Darsow (Smash) admitted that he's not received any word from WWE officials about a Hall of Fame induction, but noted that fans always talk about it.

"You're pretty humbled when people want you into the Hall of Fame. I mean, it's a big honor," he expressed.

Darsow then recalled how a previous invitation to the Hall of Fame ceremony clashed with their plans, and they were unable to attend. However, they made it to the 2025 ceremony after Triple H personally invited them, and Darsow credited Mark "The Undertaker" Calaway and others for welcoming them back into the fold.

"We didn't know what to think about everything, 'cause we haven't really talked to anybody for 20 years," he added, noting that once they walked backstage, they were warmly greeted by "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. "We didn't know what it was going to be like in there, you know? And he really kind of set the tone and made us feel comfortable."

Darsow also had positive things to say about CM Punk, and recalled how they were seated next to the Warlord and the Barbarian. "To get into the Hall of Fame? It would really be nice. It would be a great thing. You never know!"

